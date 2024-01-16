Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) The minimum temperature in several parts of Kashmir was recorded several degrees below the freezing point amid a cold wave in the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from the previous night's minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

In Qazigund, it was minus 4.4 degrees Celsius while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The officials said a dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days. In Srinagar, day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, they said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies and water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the region in the first fortnight of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while the upper reaches of the region have received lesser than usual amount of snow. The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather till January 21.

"Chilla-i-Kalan" will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

