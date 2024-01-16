Lucknow, January 16: A shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur died after being assaulted by a gang of thugs who demanded free Golgappa from him on Sunday night. The incident took place in the Chakeri police station area, where the shopkeeper was returning home with his handcart. The accused, who was drunk and had criminal records, stopped him near Safipur's turn and asked for free Golgappa. The gang thrashed him after he refused to give them Golgappas for free.

The report by Hindustan said the deceased, 40-year-old Premchandra Nishad, lived in Musanagar in Kanpur Dehat with his wife, Shashi Devi and four children. He had been renting a house in Kailash Chandra’s property in Safipur for 15 years and supported his family by selling Golgappa. Kanpur Flogging Video: Youth Allegedly Flogged, Urinated On by Group of Men in Uttar Pradesh After Being Held Captive; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Victim Was Rescued by Locals

According to the reports, the shopkeeper was rescued by some people and his family was notified. He was taken to a private hospital and then referred to Ursala, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrived at the scene on Monday and launched an investigation. The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the accused.

Following the incident, the deceased's family members filed a complaint against the accused. The police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the culprits on the basis of the complaint given by the family members of the deceased. The body was sent for post-mortem, and further action will be taken after the investigation, police added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Deliberately Crushes Puppies in Kanpur, Probe Launched As Disturbing Video Surfaces.

