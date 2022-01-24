New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, RK Jenamani on Monday said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

"There is no rain predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now. The western disturbance has moved further east," Jenamani said.

"In these areas, the temperature will remain around 15-17 degrees Celcius. Cold wave will intensify in Delhi after 26th January," he added.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the cirty received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday. (ANI)

