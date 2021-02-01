Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) The met office on Monday warned of cold wave to severe cold wave in some districts of Odisha for the next three to four days prompting the state government to direct districts' auuthoriries take steps to help the people.

The India Meteorological Department in a special bulletin said severe cold wave conditions are very likely over some districts till February 5 under the influence of north westerly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower level penetrating over Odisha.

The department also warned that the night temperature is expected to fall by three-to five degree celsius till February 5.

The weather office issued orange (remain prepared) and yellow (be updated) warnings for certain districts.

Similar warnings have been issued for the next three days, an official said.

The state is reeling under cold weather conditions as the night temperature dipped below 10 degree celsius in nine places. Phulbani was the coldest at 5 degree celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 7.5, Balangir at 7.8, Keonjhar at 8.4, Sonepur at 8.6, Sundargarh, Daringbadi and Boudh at 9 and Baripada at 9.6 degree celsius.

The night temperature remained below 15 degrees in 13 places. It was 11.1 degrees in Balasore, 10.8 in Chandbali, 12 degrees in Cuttack, 14.2 in Paradip, 13.8 degrees in Bhubaneswar, 11.6 in Angul, 10.2 in Sambalpur, 10.6 in Hirakud, 12.8 degree celsius in Talcher, 10 in Bhawanipatna, 13 in Koraput, 11.8 in Titlagarh and 14.5 degree celsius in Nayagarh, the IMD said.

For February 2 the orange warning has been issued for the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Balangir and Kandhama,l while yellow weather warning has been given for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, it added.

The special relief commissioner (SRC) said since there is an increased likelihood of cold-related illnesses among people, prolonged exposuire to cold will aggravate their condition.

The SRC in a letter to the district collectors and the commissioners of municipal corporations directed them to ensure that immediate arrangements are made for opening school and community buildings and other available structures for use as night shelters by homeless and needy people.

