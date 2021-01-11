Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

With a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 9.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said here.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 7.2, 7.9 and eight degrees Celsius respectively, up to four notches above normal.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 9.4, 8.3, 6.3, 6.8, 7 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, the minimum temperatures of Ambala, Hisar and Karnal were 7.5, 5.2 and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperatures of Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 7.4, 7.4 and 5.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several cities, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa and Patiala, in the morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)