India News | Combating COVID-19: Recovery Rate in India Improves to 48.19 Pc

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Central government is taking several steps along with States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The Ministry said that these are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, adding that a total of 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured corona patients has reached 91,818.

"During the last 24 hours, 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate on May 18 was 38.29 per cent. On May 3, it was 26.59 per cent. On April 15, it was 11.42 per cent," said the Ministry in a release.

The Ministry pointed out that the case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

"Presently there are 93,322 active cases in the country which are under active medical supervision. The case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent."

According to the Ministry, on May 18, the case fatality rate was 3.15 per cent. On May 3, it was 3.25 per cent. On April 15, it was 3.30 per cent. A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases.

"Two specific trends are thus noticed, while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other," added the Ministry.

Further, the Ministry stated that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories -- total 676 laboratories.

"Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested yesterday," said the Ministry. (ANI)

