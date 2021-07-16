Port Blair, Jul 16 (PTI) Inspector General Dinesh Rajaputhran, Commander Coast Guard Region, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (COMCG) visited the remote areas of the southern group of islands and reviewed the operational readiness of the force, an official statement said.

During his maiden visit to Coast Guard District Headquarters No 10 at Campbell Bay on Thursday, the flag officer was given an overview on operations and was briefed on safety and security initiatives undertaken to enhance the overall operational preparedness of Coast Guard in the remote islands of Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

The Flag Officer witnessed the integration of modern surveillance technologies with demonstration of 'Remote Operated Vehicle' (Underwater Drone) capable of underwater surveillance up to depth of 100 metre and Drone capable of day and night aerial surveillance up to 4 km as force multiplier for maritime missions involving Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

The entire coastline from Landfall island in north to Indira point in south including 572 islands comes under the operational and administrative control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (Andaman and Nicobar).

Rajaputhran also reviewed the coastal security setup in SGI and interacted with all local stakeholders. He also visited Coast Guard Public School at Campbell Bay and appreciated the contribution of CG families towards society especially in general administration and functioning of Coast Guard Public School.

During his interaction with men in southernmost Island territory of India, the Flag officer appreciated the overall development of the Indian Coast Guard in the region and advised CG personnel to stay focused towards the concerns and safety of the islanders.

He emphasised on the need to work with utmost synergy and comradeship with all stakeholders and complimented CG personnel for maintaining the operational tempo despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

