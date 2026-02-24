New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Tuesday dropped a striking first-look motion poster of his much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Taking to Instagram on February 24, the actor shared an intriguing glimpse of his character, instantly sparking excitement among fans.

The motion poster presents Akshay in a dramatic 'tantrik-like' avatar, marking a distinct shift from his recent on-screen personas.

Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads. Holding a rosary, the actor appears mid-scream, his mouth wide open, creating an intense yet theatrical visual that hints at the film's horror-comedy tone.

Accompanying the poster was a playful caption that read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!"

Akshay also confirmed that 'Bhooth Bangla' has been preponed. Originally slated to release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 10, 2026.

'Bhooth Bangla' also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a gap of nearly 16 years.

The duo last collaborated on 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, 'Bhooth Bangla' is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. (ANI)

