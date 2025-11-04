Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the ongoing development projects at pilgrimage sites during his virtual address at the Vaikunth Chaturdashi Fair on Tuesday.

In his address, Dhami emphasised the significant renovation and development efforts at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. He also discussed the ongoing work on the Rishikesh-Karna Prayag rail line master plan, which he believes will enhance rail connectivity to Srinagar and the entire Garhwal region.

CM Dhami further stated that his government is committed to the comprehensive development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He also mentioned that significant improvements are being made in key sectors, including education, health, drinking water, and connectivity.

"...Under PM Modi's leadership, our government is dedicated to the comprehensive development of the state. Currently, key sectors like education, health, drinking water, and connectivity are being improved. The government aims to protect our religious heritage while fostering overall growth. To enhance the cultural richness of Devbhoomi, extensive renovation and development work is ongoing at the Kedarnath and Badrinath Shrines... Work on the Rishikesh Karna Prayag rail line master plan is advancing swiftly. Once finished, rail connectivity to Srinagar and the entire Garhwal region will be notably improved..." said CM Dhami.

Today, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the 'Urban Development Conference' in Kashipur, ahead of the state's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The conference aims to explore development opportunities, review the state's achievements over the past 25 years and chart a roadmap for future progress.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said that the government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leader in every field and is taking various initiatives to develop modern infrastructure across the state.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister emphasised that they are carrying out rapid development work, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and advancing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand'.

"On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the foundation of Uttarakhand state, we want to make our state leading in every field. We are committed to making our state a leading, ideal state... Our state is taking several initiatives in the direction of development of modern infrastructure, while speedy work is being done, having Vocal for Local and Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhan," said Dhami.

Further, he urged Municipal representatives to incorporate public participation, tackle emerging issues proactively, and transform Uttarakhand into a model state.

"... Uttarakhand is celebrating 25 years of its establishment with a Silver Jubilee celebration. As part of this milestone, Kashipur has planned an event to celebrate the state's journey. The conference will explore development possibilities, address future challenges and reflect on the achievements of the past 25 years. We will create a roadmap for the state's sustainable progress. Municipal representatives are encouraged to incorporate public participation in their initiatives, tackle emerging challenges proactively to transform Uttarakhand into a leading and model state," Dhami told reporters. (ANI)

