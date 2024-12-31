Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said the year 2024 had tasted the endurance of the ruling party in West Bengal to deal with challenges on the political front, and asserted that the party is committed to stand against those who "seek to divide and deprive" people.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the party braved all obstacles and adversities to "serve people selflessly" in 2024.

"As we step into the new year, I take a moment to reflect on the journey we have shared in 2024. This year has tested our endurance, pushing us to confront every challenge head-on and emerge stronger, unyielding in our commitment to stand against those who seek to divide and deprive us," he said in a post on X without naming any party or organisation.

The young TMC MP, the de facto number two in the party hierarchy, had been vocal against the BJP for its alleged "divisive politics for electoral gains".

He had slammed the BJP-led central government for allegedly stopping funds to the Mamata Banerjee government under the MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and other central projects.

"2024 has been a year of profound personal and professional growth, a time when we braved all obstacles and adversities to serve people selflessly. What has truly stood out is the love and blessings of Gonodebota. Without their grace, we would be incomplete. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you for making this year memorable," Banerjee said.

