Thiruvananthapuram, December 31: A special fast-track court in the Kerala capital on Tuesday sentenced, to 111 years rigorous imprisonment, a state government official, who conducted tuitions, for raping a Class 11 student. Special court judge R. Rekha also slapped a Rs 1.05 lakh fine on the convict, Manoj, 44, and if that is not paid, he will spend an additional year in prison. The judge, while giving the verdict, said the guilty needs to be shown no mercy for the crime committed. Agra Shocker: Posing as RAW Agent, Gym Trainer Rapes Canadian Woman He Met on Tinder; Films Act and Forces Her to Sleep With His Friend.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2019, around 11 a.m. Manoj had asked the girl student to come to his house for a special class, and when she did, he raped her and also filmed the act. Previously also he tried to molest the young girl, but failed. Following this incident, the girl stopped coming to him for tuition out of fear. Later, Manoj's wife came to know about the incident, called the girl to their house, and got angry with her. Agra Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped, Films Act and Uses Video to Blackmail Her For INR 2 Lakh; Arrested.

Soon differences of opinion started between Manoj and his wife and after some time, his wife committed suicide. Later the video of Manoj and the girl surfaced in the public domain, following which her parents gave a written complaint to the police and he was arrested. During the course of the trial, Manoj tried his best to come clean by producing evidence of him not being at his house at the said time, but the prosecution evidence by way of his mobile records pointed out that during that time, he was present in and around the place.

