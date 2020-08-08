Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of COVID-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The minister announced this after a surprise visit to the hospital and interacting with patients at the hospital through video conference.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

As of now, 54 out of 421 COVID-19 patients who have been admitted in the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, have died due to the viral infection.

"The mortality rate of the hospital is as high as 12.8 per cent and there is a need to understand the reason behind it," said the minister.

Also Read | England Defeat Pakistan in 1st Test, Chase Down 277 With 3 Wickets in Hand: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Talking to media, Sudhakar informed that there are 494 beds in this hospital and 150 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

"Two patients are in serious condition and 10 are in ICU. They are recovering. Patients have expressed satisfaction about the treatment and other facilities here. Doctors and PG students are working hard to control the pandemic. I will be visiting other hospitals also in the coming days," added the minister.

Medical officer of the hospital said that a large number of cancer patients were getting admitted to the hospital which is one of the reasons behind the high mortality rate.

"Also, patients are coming to the hospital often at later stages of infection which is also a reason for the high mortality rate. However, death audit has been ordered and the same will be submitted to the government," said the medical office of the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)