Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) In the wake of communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada district following the recent murder of a youth, the Karnataka government on Thursday transferred the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and appointed Sudheer Kumar Reddy in his place.

Reddy is presently serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in the Intelligence Department.

Agrawal will be the DIG of Economic Offence Wing in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) replacing C Vamsi Krishna.

The government also transferred the Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Yatish N. The Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K will replace him. Hariram Shankar will be the new SP of Udupi district.

The Belagavi City Police Commissioner, Iada Martin Marbaniang, has also been transferred. Bhushan Gulabrao, who is presently serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Cyber Crime and Narcotics wing of the Criminal Investigation Department, will replace him.

