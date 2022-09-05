New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI)

Appointment on compassionate grounds cannot be extended to the heirs of the employees on their superannuation and/or retirement as it is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said if such an appointment is permitted, outsiders shall never get an appointment, and though they may be more meritorious or more qualified.

"The appointment on compassionate grounds is not automatic and shall be subject to the strict scrutiny of various parameters including the financial position of the family, the economic dependence of the family upon the deceased employee, and the avocation of the other members of the family. No one can claim to have a vested right for appointment on compassionate grounds," the bench said.

The top court was dealing with a case in which an Industrial Court directed the Ahmednagar Mahanagar Palika to give appointments to the heirs of the employees on their retirement and/or superannuation.

The top court said compassionate appointment shall always be treated as an exception to the normal method of recruitment.

"The appointment on compassionate grounds is provided upon the death of an employee in harness without any kind of security whatsoever," the bench said.

