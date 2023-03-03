New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said competition drives innovation and emphasised that there is a distinction between competition and free markets.

He was delivering the keynote address at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law here.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Dumper Rams Into Car in Faridabad; Six Killed.

Regulators and competition agencies can work in setting up the framework to prevent creation of barriers in the markets, he noted.

Competition does drive innovation, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Lokayukta Raids House of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's Son in Bengaluru, Recovers Rs Six Crore Cash.

According to him, there is always competition between competition regulators, and firms and markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)