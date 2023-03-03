Lokayukta officials conduct raid at the residence of Prashanth Maadal in Bengaluru. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bengaluru, March 3: The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash. The search operation is still on.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. "The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said. Income Tax Raids Underway at 64 Locations of Packaging Company Uflex Limited.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.

According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office. Virupakshappa's son Maadal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Income Tax Surveys at BBC Offices: Aware of the IT Raid; Cannot Offer Any Judgement, Says US.

Notably, Maadal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

