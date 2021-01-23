Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): Citing a question paper leak, the Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponed the examination to fill the post of the first division assistant (FDA) in various departments.

The competitive exams were originally scheduled for January 24.

Meanwhile, six accused were arrested in connection with the leakage, a police official said.

A sum of Rs 24 lakh and question papers were seized from them, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said in a tweet.

The dates for the test would be rescheduled and announced in due course, a press release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)