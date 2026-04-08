Palakkad (Keralam) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Office of Keralam, Rathan U. Kelkar, informed on Wednesday that the District Collector has submitted a report following an inquiry by the Flying Squad into allegations that BJP candidate Shobha Surendran distributed money to voters in the Palakkad constituency during the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

According to a statement by the Chief Electoral Officer of Keralam, the complaint stated that money was distributed to influence voters on April 8 at Theruvakkurissi in Kannadi Panchayat, Palakkad. Acting on media reports, the district election authorities promptly deployed a Flying Squad to the location.

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The Flying Squad recorded the statement of a local resident, Devu (65), who was mentioned in media reports. However, she denied receiving any money.

Despite the key witness denying the allegation, the District Election Officer and Collector noted that a detailed investigation is necessary, considering the seriousness of the complaint. The Chief Electoral Officer also stated that it will be examined whether there has been any violation of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

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Copies of the report have been shared with election observers and the police department. Further action will be taken after reviewing the findings, he added.

The political temperature in the state is at its zenith as voting for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA, led by the BJP, failed to win any seats despite an 11.4 per cent vote share.

Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats; Congress secured 21, and the CPI won 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats.

The LDF includes parties such as Keralam Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the UDF comprises Congress, Keralam Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League. The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Keralam Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)

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