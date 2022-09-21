Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Complaints of atrocities against members of the scheduled castes and tribes will be acted upon promptly, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice-Chairman Arun Halder said on Wednesday.

In a press conference organised at the tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Halder said people belonging to the two communities can reach out to the commission for any information or getting their grievances redressed.

"If any crime like rape or murder is committed against the people belonging to the scheduled community, and if it has been committed by a person belonging to other caste, then the accused will be charged under the atrocities act," Halder said.

After an FIR is registered, the victim's family will get Rs 4.25 lakh right away. The district administration and the social welfare department will provide the money.

"When the chargesheet is filed, the family will get another Rs 4.25 lakh. This is according to the Constitution and people from the SC/ST communities have these rights, but, unfortunately, most of them are not aware of their rights," the vice chairman said.

