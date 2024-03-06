Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) People from the southern and eastern parts of Ernakulam district will have faster and easier access to the port city with the online inauguration of the completed phase 1B of Kochi Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The PM also inaugurated, virtually, the Tripunithura Terminal Metro station, which adds 1.16 km to the Aluva-SN junction stretch.

The new station also marks the successful completion of the first phase of the Kochi Metro that covers a total distance of 28.125 km and has 25 stations.

When PM Modi inaugurated, from Kolkata, the completed phase 1B of the Kochi Metro and its new station, several dignitaries, including state Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev, Congress MP Hibi Eden and KMRL MD Loknath Behera, were present on the Tripunithura terminal's platform.

The Tripunithura terminal, which interlinks with the railway station, would also be beneficial for long distance commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said.

Once the proposed bus terminal comes up in Tripunithura, it would revolutionise the transport sector in the Kochi region and transform the landscape of the royal town, KMRL said.

While the approved fare for travel from Aluva to Tripunithura is Rs 75, for the time being the ticket price would be Rs 60 -- the cost of travelling from Aluva to SN Junction, it said.

Ahead of the inauguration of the latest station, the Tripunithura terminal and pillars near it were decorated with beautiful and colourful murals depicting the various scenes of the Athachamayam -- a cultural fest which marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam festival, KMRL said.

Another special feature of the newly inaugurated station is the Dance Museum here which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala, it said.

The Dance Museum will be opened to the public soon, KMRL said.

