New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As the nation prepares to celebrate the nation's 76th Independence Day, a composite security system has been set up in and around the Red Fort. For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the Red Fort is shielded with a security arrangement to ensure that it is safe from terror attack threats.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS IN AND AROUND THE RED FORT

Delhi Police has decided to install more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort here.

On Thursday, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued an alert for possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The 10-page report by IB mentions the recent attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe who was shot dead at a public event in Japan recently and requested Delhi police to enforce strict entry rules at the venue on August 15.

The document accessed by ANI reads that out of the total requirement, 80 per cent of CCTV Cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel and 20 per cent of CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at each and every corner of the venue.

These 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at the strategic locations which will be intimated by DCP concerned at the time of installation and the rest 80 per cent locations will be covered by IP-based 2-mega pixel CCTV cameras.

These cameras will be installed at New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit and North West District. A large number of cameras will be installed in the North district and Central district that covers the periphery of Red Fort, where Independence Day celebrations with be held.

These IP-based cameras will be equipped with features like face detection, people movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus, abandoned/missing object. And will provide Full HD 1080P live view of the locations. It will also share data on a real-time basis for face recognition server.

For better detection, these cameras will incorporate a built-in 30X optical, auto-focus zoom lens, and will have 12X digital zoom capability. The camera should have inbuilt Infra Red (IR) and cover distance up to 150 metres for better viewing during night, the document reads.

The Delhi Police is making constant attempts to ensure impregnable security in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day, by keeping an eye on the potential terror modules and "anti-social elements" in the city, the police informed.

The police informed that however, they have tightened the security and vigilance at all the eight borders of Delhi as well as the busy markets of the city, the security near the Red Fort has been beefed up with many layers of protection as the inputs received from International Border are not only specific but are considered strong enough.

For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the police personnel have deployed anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL).

The Red Fort is shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from the Drones, as it is another threat apart from the Technological dangers for security. The police personnel are also taught the ways to combat suspected objects flying in the sky, the police said.

The police received some specifically strong alerts concerning the security in Delhi on August 15.

The police have completely banned the flying of Kites (for as long as the Independence Day programme continues) around the Red Fort after the alert regarding some terrorist attack via a flying object like a kite was issued to the police by the agencies.

Kite flyers have been identified, who used to engage in several kite flying competitions on 15th August. All were briefed by SHO/ACP/DCP and motivated to restrain from Kite flying on 13th and 15th August. They will also patrol with the Police Staff in helping Local Police to stop Kites/Balloons/Chinese lanterns flying incidents. However, Kite flying competitions will be allowed in the evening hours of 15th August.

Meetings were also held with the Shopkeepers involved in sale/purchase of Kites/Balloons/Chinese lanterns etc. They were also motivated to brief all the purchasers to refrain from Kite flying on 13th and 15th of August till the time of conclusion of the Program of Red Fort. Placards have also been pasted outside the Kite & Balloon shops.

Kite catchers have been deployed with equipment in strategic locations that will prevent any kind of Kite/Balloon/Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area.

Besides this Roof Tops and Window Watchers on Windows have been deployed. Who will keep a vigil and will inform the Kite catchers staff, if any kite is noticed. Two rounds of training/briefing have been organised for them.

Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned/unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, Chinese lanterns etc.

Meetings have been held with the members of RWA & MWA, especially in walled city and they have been directed to motivate the residents to avoid kite flying during program timings on 13th and 15th August.

Announcements are being made from Religious places for motivating general public not to use any kind of Chinese Manjha and avoid kite flying during program timings on 13th and 15th August. Shops involved in sale and purchase of Chinese lantern are being identified and briefed.

One Beat Constable has been deployed in each beat to prevent kite flying at the time of function. General Public are also requested to avoid kite flying during program timings on 13th and 15th August and not to use any kind of Chinese Manjha.

POSSIBLE THREATS RECEIVED BY INTELLIGENCE AND MODULES BUSTED AHEAD OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

Earlier on Thursday, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued an alert for possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert for a terrorist attack in the city on Monday:It has been informed that on the basis of the interrogation with the terrorists nabbed from different states including Punjab, a number of Drones from the Pakistan border-- carrying numerous Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)-- have reached various parts of the country.In another alert, it was revealed that deadly weapons including Pistol, Hand Grenades, and AK 47 have been sent to India with the help of Drones from Pakistan.

The Police further, quoting the Intelligence forces, said that the terrorists can also lead to several lone wolf attacks on Independence Day. In the attack, a single person can attack the mob with a sharp-edged weapon or a big vehicle.

Delhi Police has further received another input to be vigilant as some suspicious object put along with the crutches can attack the Fort, hence the police have been advised to ensure a very strong screening."The terror outfits namely SFJ, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), ISIS Khurasan Module are planning to conduct a massive attack during August 15," Intelligence agencies informed the police.

The special cell of Delhi Police has successfully projected the pictures of around 1,000 suspicious persons, anti-national elements, and terrorists to the other unit of the police force, to ensure that every unit and department stays cautious.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Police busted a Pak-ISI-backed terrorist module and arrested four members associated with Canada-based gangsters, said the officials.

Earlier on Friday, The Delhi Police seized a consignment of smuggled ammunition that was intended to be transported to Lucknow from the national capital.

The police have arrested six persons in the case, including two persons for transporting it, one gun house owner from Dehradun, one person each from Roorkee and Dehradun, and one consignment handler from Jaunpur.

Delhi Police thwarted yet another syndicate involved in Ammunition smuggling and arrested six persons in the national capital for being involved in the matter on Friday The police have recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges from two bags in Anand Vihar.

SECURITY FOR GUESTS AND PM

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities who are expected to arrive at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people are also likely to attend the programme, hence the police have installed 1,000 cameras with high-resolution quality in the nearby areas.

The security arrangements will ensure clear passage to the VVIP cavalcades and prevent untoward incidents like an explosion, sabotage, etc.

Crowd control measures will be in place for the peaceful conduct of the event.

In view of the rising Covid -19 cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distancing norms and wearing masks will also be enforced.

The airspace over a five-kilometre radius around the Red Fort will be marked as a no-kite-flying zone. (ANI)

