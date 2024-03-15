Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) Six rooms in a chawl were damaged when a compound wall of a company collapsed on the structure in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the Kalwa area around 2.15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Local firemen and the RDMC team cleared the debris and initiated relief operations, he said.

The protection wall of a company collapsed on the chawl next to it, damaging six rooms in the structure, the official said.

Twenty-eight persons resided in these rooms and the company has provided them accommodation, he said.

