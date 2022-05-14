Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government has devised a comprehensive mechanism to accelerate the development of new infrastructure, human resources and modernisation of courts to improve basic resources of the judicial system, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday.

Sinha was addressing a function after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana laid the foundation stone for the new high court complex at Rakhe Gund Aksha, Bemina, here.

The lieutenant governor said the new high court complex for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will usher a new era in the development of judicial infrastructure.

"J-K administration is committed to providing one of the best infrastructures to the judiciary. During the recent years, major court complexes, residential buildings and lawyers' chambers have been constructed throughout J-K," he said.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju termed the occasion a great day for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Congratulations to all the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh for the new high court complex, which will be one of the most beautiful court complexes in the country with exquisite architecture and design," he said.

He assured to increase budgetary allocation for centrally sponsored schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, said the new court complex was a new dawn for the two union territories. He also lauded the digital services started by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for delivering justice through video conferencing.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul underscored the vital role of checks and balances the judiciary plays. He stressed on complete utilisation of the new court complex in extending justice to the people.

The complex at Srinagar is constructed on 500 kanals (62.50 acres) of land and is expected to meet the twin objectives of strengthening the judicial infrastructure and housing diverse legal facilities at one place, besides decongesting Srinagar City.

Apart from the complex, allied infrastructure such as a mediation centre, arbitration centre, litigant facilities, food court, police and security infrastructure, staff accommodation for judicial administration, utility buildings, convention facilities, parking spaces and spaces for fire station are also likely to come up as part of the proposed plan of construction.

