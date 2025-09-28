New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), New Delhi, concluded a three-week Orientation Training Programme for newly promoted Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs). The valedictory session was graced by Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), who commended the Academy's efforts in preparing the next generation of EPFO officers for leadership grounded in knowledge, empathy, and public service values, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release.

Reflecting on their experience, one of the trainees noted, "We are returning to our workplaces with renewed perspective and deeper insights gained through immersive classroom sessions and dynamic team-building activities. The training covered critical themes such as 'Customer-Centric Approach,' 'Ethics,' 'Compassion,' 'Landmark Court Judgments,' 'Audio-Visual Learning,' and 'Design Thinking'--each leaving a lasting impact."

Also Read | Karur Stampede: AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami Meets Victims' Families, Seeks Impartial Probe After Stampede at Vijay's TVK Election Rally.

The trainee thanked Kumar Rohit, Additional Central PF Commissioner (Hq) and Director, PDUNASS, for designing a well-rounded and engaging course structure.

In his address, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, CPFC, congratulated the officer trainees for their enthusiastic participation and commended PDUNASS for curating a holistic training experience. He acknowledged the leadership of Kumar Rohit and the contributions of the faculty and staff who facilitated the programme. He encouraged the officers to uphold EPFO's core values of integrity, accountability, and empathy, especially in their interactions with over 30 crore subscribers.

Also Read | Karur Tragedy: Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing on Stampede at Vijay's TVK Election Rally in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion, the CPFC released a series of booklets authored by the officer trainees. These included book reviews, creative culinary initiatives under the "Delicious Initiative," and reflections on outbound training experiences. He also highlighted key developments within EPFO, including the rollout of the upgraded Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system.

The revamped platform includes advanced validations for EPS membership, international worker status, and compliance metrics. It also enables automatic calculation of damages and interest under Sections 7Q and 14B, aiming to reduce errors and streamline enforcement.

Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, emphasised the Academy's evolving pedagogical approach, integrating modern teaching tools with interactive methodologies such as case-based learning, outbound training, and design thinking workshops. He highlighted that PDUNASS remains committed to nurturing citizen-centric and compassionate public servants.

A key highlight of the programme was the introduction of a pioneering course on "Compassion in Governance", conceptualised and designed by Sanjay Rai, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I. Rohit noted that this is the first course of its kind in the country, underscoring EPFO's leadership in embedding empathy and emotional intelligence in public administration training.

"Our curriculum blends domain knowledge with behavioural competencies. The sincere participation of trainees in both academic and extracurricular modules is a testament to their dedication to public service," Rohit said. He urged the officers to prioritise grievance redressal and citizen satisfaction, and to champion compassionate governance in their roles.

Ram Anand, Regional P.F. Commissioner-I and Course Director, presented a comprehensive report on the training programme. He informed that 50 per cent of the curriculum was dedicated to behavioural and leadership development. Sessions were delivered by esteemed faculty from premier institutions such as the National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad), National Law University (Delhi), India Centre for Governance, and V V Giri National Labour Institute.

Key components of the programme included classroom sessions on Ethics, Design Thinking, Compassion in Governance, and Customer Centricity, four-day outbound training for experiential learning and team-building, weekly assessments to track progress and comprehension, and audio-visual modules to enhance engagement and understanding.

To encourage excellence, trainees were recognised with awards in categories including best classroom performance, outstanding contributions to the "Delicious Initiative," reading initiative, and outbound training excellence. Additional awards were presented for achievements on the iGOT learning platform and in extracurricular events such as yoga, chess, badminton, table tennis, and cycling.

The Orientation Training Programme at PDUNASS provided a comprehensive foundation for the newly promoted APFCs, equipping them with the professional competencies, ethical grounding, and compassionate leadership necessary to effectively serve India's workforce and safeguard its social security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)