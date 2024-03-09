New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) As Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, leaving two vacancies in the three-member EC panel, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said it was concerning that two appointments are to be made to the panel ahead of the general elections.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was till December 2027.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Madurai (Watch Video).

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation now, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on it.

In a post on X after Goel's resignation was announced, Gokhale said, "In a sudden move, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has abruptly resigned. The post of the other EC is vacant."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Varanasi, Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Watch Videos).

"That leaves the Election Commission now with just one Chief Election Commissioner," he said.

"Modi Govt has introduced a new law where Election Commissioners will now be appointed with a majority vote of PM Modi & one Minister chosen by him," he said, referring to The Chief Election Commissioner And Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service And Term of Office) Act.

The Act, passed by Parliament in December 2023, has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the law minister and two other persons not below the rank of secretary, to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs.

The bill also has provisions for a Selection Committee, chaired by the prime minister, leader of the opposition and a Union minister, to make recommendations to the President for appointment of CEC and other ECs.

"Ergo, before 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi will now appoint two out of the three Election Commissioners after today's resignation. This is very very concerning," Gokhale said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)