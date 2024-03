Madurai, March 9: A massive fire broke out on Saturday at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Visuals showed large flames of fire billowing in the sky. More details are awaited. Tamil Nadu: Forest Fire Breaks Out at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Madurai, Video Surfaces.

Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A Forest fire broke out at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill. Further details awaited. (Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/XLrvU8LXrU — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

