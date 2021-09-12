Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has demanded that Zilla Parishad bypolls in Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, which have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, be conducted without any further delay.

In a letter written to state election commissioner UPS Madan on September 9, the VBA leader said there was no provision in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961 to postpone polls, except due to the death of a contestant.

His letter, however, made no mention of the political tussle currently on among various parties after the Supreme Court struck down OBC quota in local bodies in the state some months ago.

Parties have been demanding that these polls be conducted only after the OBC quota is restored by submitting relevant empirical data.

