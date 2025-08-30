Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): As Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange relaunched his protest in Mumbai's Azad Maidan against the state government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has assured of finding a solution to the demand of providing reservation to the Maratha community.

Deputy CM Pawar also urged the protesters to follow court orders and maintain peace in the area.

On Friday, Jarange Patil was granted time till August 30 to continue his protest at Azad Maidan.

"In this regard, the government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, and discussions are ongoing with them. The Constitution has given everyone the right to protest, but it should be done peacefully. Our Mahayuti government is making efforts so that no one is forced to take to the streets. I am confident that a solution will certainly be found. The orders given by the court regarding protests must be followed. We are positive about this matter and genuinely want to resolve the issue," Pawar said.

"I firmly believe that through dialogue, a solution will surely emerge. In Maharashtra, our stand is that every community should get justice. The solution can only be found within the framework of law, and the committee formed under the chairmanship of Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil is continuously making efforts in this direction," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Maratha reservation activist intensified his indefinite hunger strike over his demand to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail benefits of the reservation in goverment jobs and education.

Earlier on Friday, addressing thousands of supporters, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of failing to address the community's demands and said that protests will happen irrespective of what the Fadnavis government decides regarding permission for agitation.

"If the government enters our territory, the Marathas will enter theirs. I asked the youth to clear Mumbai, and they arranged everything and cleared the city. What more cooperation do you need? Poor kids have come here. What's their fault? They don't have any facilities. If you cause us trouble, we will cause you trouble when we come there," Jarange said.

Patil is known for his advocacy on Marathi reservation issues, has urged supporters to rally peacefully and called on authorities to address community concerns regarding reservation policies. He has held multiple protest rallies and hunger strikes demanding reservation for the Maratha community ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

After the agitation, on February 20, 2024, the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state brought a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark cap. However, on May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. (ANI)

