New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 2, A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar area of Delhi on morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

No casualties were reported. (ANI)

