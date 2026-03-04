Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of 'Made in Korea', which stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

Set against the everyday pulse of Tamil Nadu and Seoul, Made In Korea follows Shenba as she navigates unfamiliar streets, unexpected turns, and new faces that slowly shape her journey. Through moments of vulnerability, quiet courage, and unexpected connections, the trailer offers a stirring yet emotional glimpse of a young woman finding her footing in a world far from home.

Also Read | Summer Warne Claims 'Anti-Social' Incident at Ed Sheeran Concert; Water Poured on Shane Warne's Daughter for Dancing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVdk7ZyEvlm/?hl=en

Ra. Karthik has directed 'Made in Korea'.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Unveils 'Elizabeth Taylor' Cover Art for Record Store Day 2026; 'Violet Glitter' Vinyl Arriving on This Date.

Sharing her experience working in the project, Priyanka in a press note said, "Made In Korea and Shenba's journey is deeply personal to me. It's about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. Portraying her evolution from vulnerability to independence was both challenging and deeply rewarding. This being my first collaboration with Netflix makes it even more special, and I'm grateful that Shenba's story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world."

Made in Korea premieres on March 12, exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)