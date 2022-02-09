New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed party MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of Punjab.

The development comes days before the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.

Also Read | On Assembly Polls' Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP's Victory in All 5 States.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab," an official party statement said.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab. It is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani To Become Asia’s Richest Person Again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)