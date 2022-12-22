Shimla, Dec 22 (PTI) The decision of the newly elected Himachal Pradesh government to de-notify the institutions and offices opened by the previous BJP government without any budgetary provision and adequate infrastructure has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Soon after the announcement of the new government to close all such non-functional offices and institutions without any budgetary provision and adequate staff and infrastructure, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur assailed the move as "Tughlaqi farman" (diktat) and dubbed it "unfortunate and unjustified".

"In a state like Himachal, the health and educational institutions should be nearest to home of the people but the Congress government did not like better services to people," he said and cautioned the government against unleashing political vendetta.

The BJP would not accept such anti-people moves and come to streets to oppose and would also move the court, if needed, he said.

Hitting back at Thakur, Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, Neeraj Nayar and Chandershekhar said BJP leaders are creating an unnecessary hue and cry over the decision of the state government regarding closure of a few institutions opened by the previous BJP government in the fag end of its tenure without any budget provisions.

In a joint statement, the Congress MLAs aid, "It seems that the BJP leaders have not reconciled to crushing defeat in the recent assembly polls"

They said the then BJP government had also reviewed all the decisions taken by the previous Congress government during last six months and several institutions were closed down.

Unlike the previous BJP government which took "decisions with ulterior political motives", the present government was not resorting to politics of vendetta and vengeance, they said.

They said the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is committed to the welfare of every section of society and every area of the state.

BJP leaders claimed the new government has closed 307 offices across the state.

Shimla District BJP president Ravi Mehta and BJP spokesperson Karan Nanda said party workers on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the governor through the deputy commissioner giving details of the institutions de-notified by the government.

Closing 32 offices of state electricity board, 179 health institutions, three tehsils, 20 sub-tehsils, three kanoongo patwar circles and 16 circle divisions on a single day reflects political vendetta on the part of the government, the BJP leaders alleged.

