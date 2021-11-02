Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to available trends.

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

In Vallabhnagar, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 1,269 votes.

The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.

