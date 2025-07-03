Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) The state Congress on Thursday complained against BJP MLC N Ravikumar to Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The party also lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station.

During a protest at Vidhana Soudha recently, Ravikumar had allegedly made some remarks which the Congress termed derogatory and took it up vehemently.

In his complaint to Horatti, the Chief Whip of the Congress in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said, "We hereby express our strong objection and file a complaint against Ravikumar, a Member of the Legislative Council, for making defamatory, indecent and derogatory statements about Shalini Rajneesh, a senior woman IAS officer serving as the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka."

He said that such statements bring down the courage and honesty of the highest ranking civil servants of the government. This act is against the rules of the code of conduct of Parliament and tends to show disrespect to women officers.

"This statement, which is a personal insult and creates a low opinion in the society, is unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Council and tends to diminish the respect of the Council," Ahmed said.

He requested the council chairperson to take this matter seriously and take disciplinary action against Ravikumar and "cancel his membership as per the rules and ethical guidelines of the Legislative Council."

There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Secretary on this issue. Ravikumar was also not available for his reaction.

