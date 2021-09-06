Bikaner, Sep 6 (PTI) Congress councillors allegedly hurled ink on the face of the chief operating officer of a private electricity company in Bikaner Monday, expressing anger over the death due to electrocution of a councillor's husband.

The husband got electrocuted last month while checking electricity equipment at his newly opened resort.

The councillors alleged the incident occurred due to a faulty electricity line. They said they were annoyed by the report of Jodhpur DISCOM in which the company was purportedly given a clean chit.

On Monday, the councillors staged a protest outside the office of Bikaner Electricity Supply Ltd in Pawanpuri.

When chief operating officer Shantnu Bhattacharya came outside to hold talks with them, someone hurled ink on his face, police said.

Later, the company filed a complaint against six councilors.

