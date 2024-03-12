Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has moved out from his constituency and will contest from Jorhat in Assam during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party said on Tuesday.

Another prominent Congress leader, former Assam minister and sitting MP from Nagaon seat, Pradyut Bordoloi has been nominated to contest from the same constituency.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered one seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad, while no decision has been taken yet on the remaining constituency.

Gogoi is a Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor, which has been rechristened as Kaziranga after the delimitation exercise last year.

Now, the Congress has named its Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha to contest from Jorhat and pitted him against incumbent BJP MP and candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi.

On the other hand, incumbent MP Bordoloi's direct fight will be against his erstwhile confidante Suresh Bora, who was in Congress and joined the BJP around two months back.

Bora was the Nagaon district president of Congress and had unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls thrice from Barhampur.

In the high-profile Guwahati constituency, the Congress has named Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) President Mira Barthakur Goswami, a first-timer.

She is likely to have a direct contest with BJP's new face Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who is a vice president of Assam BJP and the former president of the party's women wing in the state.

This will be the first election in Assam after the Election Commission of India carried out the delimitation exercise only for Assam last year that was strongly criticised by the opposition parties alleging that it was done to help the ruling BJP only.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.

