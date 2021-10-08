Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) A Congress delegation on Friday met the family of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit businessman who was killed by militants, and demanded security cover for members of minority communities living in Kashmir.

The delegation, led by the AICC incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs Rajni Patil, expressed shock over Bindroo's killing and condemned the incident.

Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead by militants at his shop on Tuesday evening. Minutes later, two other civilians, including a 'chaat' vendor from Bihar, were gunned down elsewhere in the city.

Patil reached Srinagar on Friday to offer condolences to the families of civilians killed by militants on behalf of the Congress leadership and the party rank and file, a J-K Congress spokesperson said.

Soon after her arrival, Patil, accompanied by JKPCC president G A Mir, CWC member Tariq Hamid Karra, JKPCC general secretary S S Channi and others, visited Bindroo's residence, he said.

Patil will also be visiting the families of the two civilians who were killed in the valley on Thursday, according to the spokesperson.

Principal Supinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead by militants at point-blank range inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday.

While Kaur was a Srinagar-based Sikh, Chand was a Hindu from Jammu.

Seven civilians, including four from minority communities, have been killed by militants in five days in the Kashmir Valley.

A separate Congress delegation also attended the last rites of Chand in Jammu's Shakti Nagar. Senior party leaders Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla and Ravinder Sharma were part of the delegation.

The Congress leaders condemned the civilian killings in the valley and said that they were a result of the "total failure" of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration in containing militancy.

They demanded that the government ensure the safety of minority community members living in the valley and that the families of those killed be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

