New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A day after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa, the Congress on Monday demanded a probe by a central agency such as the CBI or the NIA monitored by a high court judge.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil demanded answers from the AAP government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on why the order downgrading Moosewala's security was made public on social media as a "publicity stunt" and on what grounds was his security downgraded.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has totally failed in Punjab and that law and order has become a casualty in the state.

Gohil said due to the Punjab government's inept handling of the law-and-order situation, a young life of a promising singer was lost and those responsible for it should be punished.

He expressed pain and sadness over Moosewala's killing, saying no government can bring someone back to life.

"My question is on whose assessment was the security of Sidhu Moosewala downgraded? The government should answer," Gohil said while pointing out that whenever security is provided to anyone, it is done on the basis of a threat perception made by security agencies.

"Why was the order for security downgrading of Moosewala made public on social media? Why was the issue of Sidhu Moosewala's security downgrading used by a political party as a publicity stunt?" the Congress leader asked.

He alleged that the issue of law and order is not being taken seriously by the AAP government as the Punjab DGP had earlier said Moosewala's killing was a result of a "gang war" but later, apologised over the remarks.

It only shows how seriously law and order is being taken by the AAP government in Punjab, Gohil said.

"We demand that the family's desire for holding an inquiry by a sitting judge should be acceded to. We demand that there should be a thorough and independent investigation by the CBI or the NIA and it should be supervised by a high court judge to ascertain the truth behind the killing," he added.

The matter on who ordered the downgrading of Moosewala's security and on whose recommendation it was done should also be investigated and the guilty should be punished, Gohil said.

"There should be an independent investigation under the supervision of a high court judge, a demand put forth by Moosewala's family too," he added.

Punjab is at the forefront in the country in terms of progress, service in the Army and patriotism and the state has its own identity, but due to the situation prevailing there over the last few days, law and order has become a casualty and everyone is pained over it, the Congress leader said.

He said Congress workers in Punjab, Delhi and Jammu have protested against the AAP government in Punjab over the killing of Moosewala, who had contested the state Assembly polls held earlier this year on a Congress ticket.

The Congress demanded Mann's resignation over Moosewala's killing.

"When a public figure is murdered in broad daylight on the streets of Punjab, is anybody really safe? Bhagwant Mann once said it is the CM's duty to protect all those in Punjab. Today, he has failed in his duty," the party wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag #ResignBhagwantMann.PTI SKC

