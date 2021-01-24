Tirupur(TN), Jan 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri on Sunday said his party's alliance with DMK was based on ideology and both the parties were united in fighting the BJP.

As separate political parties, though the Congress and DMK had some minor 'differences,' both the parties came together on the basis of ideology of secularism and opposing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"This is not an opportunistic alliance," the TNCC chief said addressing a public meeting in which party top leader Rahul Gandhi took part.

Also, the Congress party is committed to dislodge the AIADMK government, he said.

In his campaign, both on Saturday and today, Gandhi did not specifically mention the name of ally DMK or seek votes for Dravidian party chief M K Stalin to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He said his campaign was to help people elect a government that cannot be controlled or blackmailed by Modi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the statues of reformist leader Periyar, Dravidian icon Anna, and late Chief Ministers, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in Erode.

Asked on Gandhi paying tributes to AIADMK icons, Congress office-bearers told PTI that it was a mark of respect as all the leaders were part of the Dravidian movement. "There is no political significance" to it, they claimed.

