Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday lashed out at Congress Party by saying that the party flouted the Constitution and clamped the emergency on the whole country.

Karnataka CM's remarks came before he was leaving for Mysuru to take part in various functions.

Hitting out at the former CM of Karnataka and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misinterpreting the Constitution, Bommai said, "the Congress Party flouted the Constitution and clamped the emergency on the whole country."

"Congress axed the rights of individuals and sent them to jail. The BJP need not learn anything from that party that totally disregarded the Constitution," CM told reporters.

Earlier on November 27, Bommai lambasted former CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly enjoying political dividends on the policies of the Central government during his tenure.

During the Congress regime, Bommai said the rice for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it was filled in sacks and distributed by the then CM Siddaramaiah. "It was a typical 'Siddaramaiah's jathra," he said.

Asked about Bommai's visit to the national capital, the CM said that he is expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on November 29. (ANI)

