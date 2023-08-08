New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asked party leaders and workers in Assam to reach out to people and expose the "misgovernance" of the BJP, as he chaired a Lok Sabha poll strategy meeting for the northeastern state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah and MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi among others attended the meeting here at the AICC headquarters.

"In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state," the Congress chief said.

The party is holding strategy meetings for every state as part of its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

