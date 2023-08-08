Lucknow, August 8: The body of a 35-year-old undertrial, who was an accused in an attempt to murder case, was found hanging from the ceiling of a cell inside Lucknow jail in Gosainganj. The police said that the undertrial hailed from Unnao district. He had been in jail since last month in an attempt to murder case reported from Krishna Nagar here. A Lucknow jail official claimed that the undertrial was lodged in an isolation barrack and had some mental issues. Undertrial Inmate Goes Live From Ferozepur Jail Video: Murder Suspect Joins Friend's Birthday Bash on Instagram Live From Central Jail in Punjab, Viral Clip Surfaces.

"He rarely spoke to or interacted with anybody and often used to go berserk. Hence, he was shifted to an isolation barrack and undergoing treatment in the jail's hospital," said the jail official. Meanwhile, his brother alleged that he was falsely framed by his wife who had been living separately since long.

He further alleged that his brother was "killed" inside the jail. SHO, Gosainganj, DC Mishra said the police had sent the body for a post-mortem examination and a probe into the incident was in progress.

