Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress unit on Saturday sought an explanation from party

candidate Bunty Shelke for his remarks against state unit chief Nana Patole over the assembly poll defeat.

Shelke had accused Patole of being an "RSS agent" after the former lost from the Nagpur Central assembly constituency against the BJP candidate in recently concluded polls.

The show cause notice asked Shelke to clarify his comments in two days or face suspension from the party for levelling "false allegations" against Patole.

Shelke lost the electoral contest against BJP's Pravin Datke by a margin of around 12,000 votes.

Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had led a road show for Shelke while campaigning for elections, the results of which were declared on November 23.

The Mahayuti coalition won by bagging 230 seats, restricting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to 46.

