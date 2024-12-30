Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday strongly criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its alleged mishandling of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, accused the AAP government "of betraying Punjab's agrarian community and colluding with the BJP to undermine the state's proud legacy".

Referring to Monday's Punjab bandh, call for which had been given by two farmers' forums spearheading the ongoing protest, Bajwa said that "the farmers of Punjab have once again demonstrated their unity and resolve by making today's bandh a historic success".

"This movement underscores the legitimacy of their demands and the failure of both the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led central government to address their concerns. Farmers are, and will always be, the backbone of our nation," he said in a statement.

Bajwa expressed grave concern over the ongoing indefinite hunger strike of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has now entered its 35th day.

He underscored the farmers' key demand for an assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, calling it essential to protect their livelihoods.

Bajwa accused the AAP government of ignoring this critical issue and "instead working with the BJP to undermine the farmers' peaceful agitation".

"Reports of a significant police force being deployed at Patiala Police Lines are deeply troubling," Bajwa said.

"Why has such a force been assembled? Is this preparation to intimidate or harm peaceful protesters? Let me be clear... if the Punjab Police uses any force and farmers are injured or harmed in any way, the responsibility will lie squarely on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This will be an unforgivable act of betrayal against the very people who elected him," he said.

Bajwa also posted on X, saying "Reports of heavy police deployment at Patiala Police Lines are deeply concerning..."

Farmers at the Khanauri protest site have stepped up security, apprehending that the Punjab government could force him to take medical aid.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the farmers' demands.

The apex court recently gave the Punjab government time until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.

The Congress leader also questioned Mann's inaction at the national level.

"Why hasn't Bhagwant Mann sought time from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister to resolve this urgent matter? Why is he leaving it to bureaucrats and police officials instead of taking the lead? Farmers' demands, especially for MSP, are not just state issues'?they require national-level intervention," he added.

"Punjab's farmers and their demands for MSP cannot be ignored or suppressed. The people of Punjab will not tolerate betrayal, whether from the BJP or the AAP government. Both parties must understand that Punjab's voice and its farmers' rights cannot be silenced," he said.

Bajwa urged the government to immediately meet the farmers' demands, refrain from using force against peaceful protesters and protect Punjab's honour and its agrarian community at all costs.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers' demands include a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

