Kanpur, December 30: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old girl died by suicide after her marriage was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Friday morning, December 27. In her suicide note, the deceased girl blamed her neighbour and his family for her death. The police have arrested the neighbour for abetment of suicide, while five others are still at large.

According to an Amar Ujala report, the victim was identified as Neha, a resident of Mohalla number three of Bilsi in Badaun. Neha accused her neighbour, Junaid Qureshi and his family of causing her wedding to be cancelled. Neha's father, Dilshad Malik, had arranged her marriage with a youth from Dhanauli village. ‘Suicide’ Over Instagram Reels In UP: Fed Up With Frequent Fights With Husband Over Her Reel ‘Addiction’, Woman Dies by Jumping in Front of Train in Mahoba.

Depressed Over Cancelled Wedding, Woman Dies by Suicide

On December 24, during wedding rituals, Junaid and his family allegedly told the groom's family that Neha had a relationship with Junaid, leading to the marriage being called off. Distraught, Neha hanged herself with a dupatta at around 3:30 am on Friday, December 27.

The police found a suicide note detailing the harassment Neha faced from Junaid and his family. Acting on the complaint of Dilshad Malik, the police registered a case and arrested Junaid near the Sirasul bus stand on Sunday. The search for the remaining accused is underway. Gorakhpur: Woman Attempts Suicide Twice After Miscreants Circulate Her Morphed Obscene Pictures in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

In another incident that rocked Uttar Pradesh, a woman died by suicide in Ambedkar Nagar after she was allegedly gang-raped. The case sparked outrage after the woman's father claimed that the police initially refused to include sections of gangrape in the FIR, and added sections of abetment of suicide instead.

On August 17, three men took the woman outside her village and gang-raped her. They then threw her near a school and fled. Her father learnt about her location from a resident who rang him up and took her home. The woman narrated the ordeal to her family, filed a complaint, and hours later, died by suicide.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

