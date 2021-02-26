Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Friday slammed Information Technology Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao for not being present at the 'open discussion' over employment issues called by Dasoju.

"I called KTR for an 'open debate' 12 noon today to Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gunpark with facts of recruitment numbers, current vacancies available in the state," Dasoju told ANI.

"Despite waiting for him for two hours, the minister did not come. KTR not showing up is an indication that the facts presented by him regarding the recruitment of about 1.26 lakh jobs in the state is 'misleading'," he said.

The state Information Technology Minister on Wednesday had made an announcement for recruitment for about 1.26 lakh jobs in Telangana.

Differing from the minister's claims, the senior Congress Party leader had invited KTR for an open debate at Telangana Martyrs Memorial today for discussing the original jobs provided by the government, existing vacancies available in the Government and also in the private sector. (ANI)

