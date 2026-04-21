Domestic silver prices (silver rates) in India saw a marginal correction on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, as a strengthening US dollar and cooling global demand weighed on precious metals. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, the retail price of silver fell by INR 100 to settle at INR 2,74,900 per kilogram. The white metal, often considered a more volatile alternative to gold, is currently experiencing a "breather" following a sharp rally earlier this month that saw prices touch historic highs near the INR 2.80 lakh mark.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, April 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities

Silver prices in India vary across regions due to local taxes, transportation costs, and varying demand in industrial hubs. While prices in North India remained steady, Southern markets continued to trade at a slight premium.

Silver Rates Today As of April 21, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,74,900 Mumbai INR 2,74,900 Chennai INR 2,79,900 Hyderabad INR 2,79,900 Bengaluru INR 2,74,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,74,900 Kolkata INR 2,74,900 Pune INR 2,74,900 Kerala INR 2,79,900 Vadodara INR 2,74,900

Market Drivers: The Dollar and Geopolitics

The slight dip in prices is largely attributed to a rebound in the U.S. Dollar Index, which rose to 98.3. A stronger dollar makes silver more expensive for international buyers, typically dampening global spot prices. Additionally, while geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have recently pushed crude oil prices higher - increasing mining and transportation costs - the immediate market reaction has been a shift toward cash and the dollar, putting temporary pressure on bullion. In the international market, spot silver was trading near USD 79.59 per ounce, down approximately 0.2 per cent from the previous session's close.

Industrial and Festive Demand

Despite the daily fluctuation, the long-term outlook for silver remains robust. Industrial demand from the green energy sector, specifically for solar panel manufacturing and electric vehicle components, continues to provide a strong floor for prices. Locally, the conclusion of the Akshaya Tritiya shopping window has seen a slight dip in retail footfall; however, analysts expect prices to remain supported as the industry prepares for the upcoming wedding season in May. Silver Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver continues to outperform gold in terms of annual returns this year, with a nearly 8 per cent rise since the beginning of April. Financial experts note that while silver is more susceptible to price swings than gold, it remains a popular hedge against inflation for small-scale investors who can buy in smaller denominations, such as 10-gram or 100-gram bars.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).