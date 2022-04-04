Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former union minister KV Thomas has sent a letter to Congress Party's interim President Sonia Gandhi seeking permission from her to attend a seminar of the CPIM at Kannur district.

Speaking to ANI today on the matter, Thomas said, "The party Congress seminar on Centre-State relationship where the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is participating. CPI-M leadership has invited me about 15 days back. I think Shashi Tharoor has also been invited on another subject. I don't know what Shashi Tharoor has said. I understand he has sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi on this particular issue."

Thomas informed that in Kerala, there is a direct fight between CPIM and Congress on every issue adding that, the two fighting against the BJP.

"But in my case, when I got this invitation, I wrote a letter to Madam Gandhi. Because this is a national meeting of the CPIM even though it is conducted in Kerala's Kannur. It's a natural fight. But outside Kerala on national issues, that two fighting against the BJP."

"But inside Kerala, because of historical and political reasons, we are fighting each other. This is the issue. So let the AICC take a proper decision and let me see what happens. Let's wait and see," he said. (ANI)

