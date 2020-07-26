New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government's handling of public sector undertakings (PSUs), alleging first they are made unviable and then sold out at a pittance.

"Government of India's (GOI's) operating strategy to hand over the country's wealth to crony capitalists: 1. Bleed the PSU making it financially unviable. 2. Get crony capitalists to do a media campaign saying it's uncompetitive. 3. Sell it to crony capitalists for a pittance," he said on Twitter.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction: Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust.

He highlighted a media report in this regard that claimed that the Railway Ministry is facing a financial crunch which will affect its infrastructure projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)