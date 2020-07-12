New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert a crisis as it faces factionalism in Rajasthan.

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur this evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs, sources said.

Also Read | 'Not Approached by BJP,' Rajasthan MLAs Who Went Delhi With Sachin Pilot: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned a meeting tonight of Congress MLAs.

The sources said that around 19 Congress MLAs are said to be siding with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and are incommunicado.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Has Support of 30 MLAs and Few Independents, Says Report.

The Congress is trying to save its government in Rajasthan, which faces a rebellion from within.

Pilot is miffed with Gehlot over the notice sent to him by the state police investigating the alleged horse-trading of Congress MLAs.

The chief minister has blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government, a charge the BJP has denied.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)